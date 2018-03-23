Transforming Clean Energy Ideas into Real-World Opportunities

Newswise — Stony Brook, NY, March 23 2018 – The Future of Energy is Here – the theme of the 2018 Advanced Energy Conference, , brings together global energy industry leaders with experts and researchers in clean energy, entrepreneurs, and start-up companies with big ideas about the future of energy. Organized by Stony Brook University’s Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center (AERTC), the conference will be held March 26 to 28 in New York City.

“Decades of research and development in clean energy and alternative energy solutions ranging from solar energy, electric vehicles, wind power, new battery technologies, sustainable gas systems and more will help to make this conference a dynamic platform to discuss and plan the future of energy on a global scale,” says David Hamilton, Director of Operations at AERTC and Executive Director of the Clean Energy Business Incubator at Stony Brook University. “The time to bring discoveries and new innovations in clean energy to market has never been better.”

The conference will feature international exhibitors featuring their transformative energy technologies and ideas. Technology-driven panel sessions will focus on new research, particularly U.S. Department of Energy-supported clean energy research. Global industry leaders will also address the business and financial steps that entrepreneurs need to complete to take a technology into the market.

Workshops addressing industry building and culture will also take place, including “Recruiting, Advancing and Retaining Women in the Energy Industry,” and “Addressing Implicit Bias through Culture and Climate.”

For more details about the conference sessions and speakers, see this conference agenda.

For a full list of the sponsors and supporters of the 2018 Advanced Energy Conference, see this link.

