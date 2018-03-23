Expert availability: Is it time to #deletefacebook?

A Baldwin Wallace University computer science professor and mobile privacy researcher says that time came long ago.

Dr. Brian Krupp, who has been studying, documenting and exposing the hidden misuse of personal data by popular mobile apps (including Facebook) says consumers likely “don’t know the full extent” of the secret exploitation of personal information.

His research has uncovered specific examples of apps that routinely distribute personal information without a user’s permission. The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal is just the tip of the iceberg.

As part of his ongoing research, synthesized in Science News for Students, Krupp is working next to design a study that will build awareness about the depth and breadth of the misuse for everyday users, to see if greater awareness changes behavior and interaction with apps.

