CSU Graduate Programs Ranked Among Nation's Best

Newswise — Graduate programs at California State University campuses are among the best in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report rankings released March 20.

The publication recognized 82 graduate programs from 18 CSU campuses in its 2019 rankings. Programs at six campuses — Fresno, Fullerton, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and San José — were ranked among the top 50 nationally in areas including psychology, nursing, occupational therapy and rehabilitation counseling.

U.S. News ranks graduate programs annually by evaluating standardized test scores of newly enrolled students, employment outcomes of graduates and other criteria. Programs are evaluated across six major disciplines: business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing.

The rankings are a testament to the CSU's high-quality graduate programs, which integrate specialized training in the theory, research methodologies and critical analyses within a given discipline. In 2016-17, the CSU enrolled nearly 55,000 post baccalaureate/graduate students and awarded nearly 20,000 master's degrees. One-third of the master's degrees awarded each year in California are from the CSU.

The CSU's top 50 ranked programs are listed below. See the full rankings here.

Audiology

San Diego (30)

Clinical Psychology

San Diego State – UC San Diego (25)

Health Care Management

San Diego (47)

Library

San José (34)

Nursing: Anesthesia

Fullerton (4)

Nursing: Midwifery

Fullerton (20)

San Diego (28)

Occupational Therapy

San José (37)

Public Health

San Diego (39)

Rehabilitation Counseling

San Diego (10)

Fresno (24)

San Francisco (37)

Los Angeles (50)

Speech/Language Pathology

San Diego (24)