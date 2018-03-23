AANEM Foundation Announces Clinical Research Fellowship on Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Newswise — (ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Mar. 26, 2018) – Are you a neurologist, physiatrist, or clinical neurophysiologist interested in an academic research career? Are you looking for a second year research fellowship? The AANEM Foundation for Research & Education is pleased to announce a new clinical research fellowship opportunity focused on chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy or CIDP. The application deadline for this fellowship award is October 15, 2018.

“Clinical research is important to enhance patient health, lengthen life, and reduce the burdens of neuromuscular disease and the disabilities that can result from the diseases,” said AANEM Foundation Executive Director, Shirlyn Adkins. “We are excited to be able to offer this clinical research fellowship award to advance the research and science related to CIDP.”

Details

$60,000 for 1-year fellowship salary

$10,000 for Fellow tuition to support formal education in clinical research methodology

Complimentary AANEM Annual Meeting registration for Fellow to present completed research

$1,500 for Fellow to attend the AANEM Annual Meeting when the research is presented

Institution application deadline: October 15, 2018

Fellowship funding begins July 1, 2019

For more information, visit www.aanemfoundation.org/Research/Clinical-Research-Fellowships.

For full application details, visit https://bit.ly/2HRFuvZ.

If you have any questions, please contact the AANEM Foundation at foundation@aanemfoundation.org.

About the AANEM Foundation

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Foundation is a nonprofit association that provides funds to help develop the next generation of researchers to advance the science and practice of neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The ultimate goal in promoting and advancing NM and EDX scientific research and education is to improve the lives of patients with NM diseases.

For more information about the AANEM Foundation, visit www.aanemfoundation.org.

