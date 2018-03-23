Wistar and YourEncore Unite to Advance Life Sciences Opportunities

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (March 23, 2018) —The Wistar Institute and YourEncore, Inc., a life sciences and consumer goods consulting company engaging highly experienced, top talent industry experts, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help accelerate the advancement of Wistar’s early-stage discoveries, start-ups and international collaborations.

Under the Memorandum, YourEncore and Wistar will be working together to develop a tailored, flexible model that deploys YourEncore’s team of pharmaceutical, biotech and regulatory experts around Wistar’s leading therapeutic and diagnostic programs. YourEncore will also be assisting Wistar’s international partners such as bioXclusters plus, an enterprise of European life sciences companies, on individual projects aimed at strengthening international business relations between the Philadelphia research and biotechnology community and its European life sciences cluster.

“Wistar and YourEncore share a common goal of propelling innovative, high caliber research into new drugs and therapeutic strategies, and this MoU solidifies and formalizes our strong meaningful parternship,” said Heather Steinman, Ph.D., MBA, Vice President for Business Development and Executive Director of Technology Transfer at Wistar. “YourEncore’s arsenal of biopharmaceutical experts will enable us to maximize our business development and technology commercialization activities, and this collaboration is an important step forward for Wistar and our local and international life sciences communities.”

Through the Memorandum, YourEncore provides access to consultant advisory services, thought leadership, and learning and education services as well as contact and entrée to advisory boards.

“This is an exciting opportunity for YourEncore and Wistar to align strategies and shared objectives to help advance scientific discoveries into meaningful products whilst supporting the start-up and small to medium-sized life sciences companies locally and internationally” said Mike Lewis, YourEncore Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “We have the same goals—to apply our talent and creativity to projects that can impact healthcare and improve patients’ quality of life.”

The Wistar Institute is an international leader in biomedical research with special expertise in cancer research and vaccine development. Founded in 1892 as the first independent nonprofit biomedical research institute in the United States, Wistar has held the prestigious Cancer Center designation from the National Cancer Institute since 1972. The Institute works actively to ensure that research advances move from the laboratory to the clinic as quickly as possible. Wistar’s Business Development team is dedicated to advancing Wistar science and technology development through creative partnerships. wistar.org.

Indianapolis-based YourEncore, an Inc. 5000 company, helps companies in the life sciences, consumer products and food industries solve complex innovation, compliance and productivity challenges by deploying industry-accomplished experts who are highly experienced and immediately effective. YourEncore Experts, which include MDs, PhDs, executives and practitioners, have an average of 20+ years’ experience and are behind many of the most successful products on the market. In addition to advisory services, YourEncore also offers the resources to act on its recommendations. Founded in 2003, YourEncore today works with 19 of the 25 leading global pharmaceutical companies and 13 of the top 20 consumer care companies, as well as hundreds of small-to-medium sized businesses. For more information, visit www.yourencore.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.