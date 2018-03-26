Bruce H. Thiers, MD, FAAD, Elected American Academy of Dermatology President for 2020

Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (March 27, 2018) — Board-certified dermatologist Bruce H. Thiers, MD, FAAD, has been elected to lead the American Academy of Dermatology. He will be installed as president-elect in March 2019 and hold the office of president for one year beginning in March 2020.

As president, Dr. Thiers will lead the world’s largest dermatologic society, representing more than 19,000 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair and nail conditions. He will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy and practice information.

“A board-certified dermatologist’s goal is to provide for the well-being of our patients and make a positive impact on their lives,” Dr. Thiers says. “Although the demand for our services has never been greater, we face increasing obstacles in our effort to deliver optimal dermatologic care. Working together among ourselves and with other specialists, I believe we can create positive change that will benefit our patients and our specialty, and I look forward to leading the charge as AAD president.”

Dr. Thiers earned his medical degree from the SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine in Buffalo, N.Y., where he also completed his dermatology residency. He is currently a distinguished university professor in the Medical University of South Carolina Department of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery in Charleston, S.C.

Dr. Thiers has served as editor of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology for the past 10 years and was JAAD’s associate editor for 10 years before assuming his current role. He previously served the Academy as vice president and a member the board of directors. He is also a past president of the South Carolina Academy of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery. He has authored 110 peer-reviewed journal articles and 41 book chapters, and edited 25 books.

More Information

2018 Academy President Installed

2019 Academy President Elected

About the Academy

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. A sister organization to the Academy, the American Academy of Dermatology Association is the resource for government affairs, health policy and practice information for dermatologists, and plays a major role in formulating policies that can enhance the quality of dermatologic care. With a membership of more than 19,000 physicians worldwide, the Academy is committed to excellence in the diagnosis and medical and surgical treatment of skin disease; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in medical dermatology, surgical dermatology and dermatopathology; and supporting and enhancing patient care to reduce the burden of disease. For more information, contact the Academy at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the Academy on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin) and YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).