 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Patients Who Choose Alternative Medicine for Cancer Are Richer, Smarter, Younger and Healthier - but It Makes Their Risk of Dying MUCH Higher

Article ID: 691722

Released: 26-Mar-2018 2:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share

  • Credit: JNCI/Yale University

    Lung cancer patients that only did alternative treatments have far worse five-year survival times than those who had traditional treatments

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Behavioral Science, Cancer, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals
KEYWORDS
  • Cancer, Yale Cancer Center, Alternative Therapies

    • People who choose to get alternative treatments for cancer tend to have everything else going for them - being happier, younger, wealthier, and more educated. 

    Yet those who try to treat curable cancers with alternative medicines - including crystals and homeopathy - are 5.68 times more likely to die than people who get traditional treatments.

    The alternative medicine business is booming in the US, where it is worth $34 billion, even though only a third of its 'treatments' have been tested.

    But more highly-educated people may be sabotaging themselves by believing that they are smart enough to spot a real success story over snake oil instead of trusting doctors.

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-5528279/Richer-younger-smarter-cancer-patients-choose-alternative-medicine.html#ixzz5AsgoqyZe 

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!