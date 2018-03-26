 
Stop Life-Threatening Bleeding: National Stop the Bleed Day, March 31

    • Credit: Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

      Dr. Craig Goolsby, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences National Center for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, is a national expert on the Stop the Bleed initiative. March 31 is National Stop the Bleed Day.

    Newswise — Bethesda, MD -- March 31st is the inaugural National Stop the Bleed Day, bringing bleeding control instructors and students together for free training across the country. Severe bleeding may lead to death in less than 5 minutes; people can bleed to death before an ambulance arrives. 

    STB translates military lessons learned about point-of-injury hemorrhage control from the battlefield to the American public, especially around the concept of tourniquet use for life-threatening bleeding.

    The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences' National Center for Disaster Medicine and Public Health has evaluated the general public's ability to apply tourniquets and developed educational programs to facilitate their success and teach life-saving bleeding control to non-medical laypeople.

    Dr. Craig Goolsby, MD, MEd, FACEP, Associate Professor and Vice Chair for Education, and deputy director, USU NCDMPH, is available for interviews about STB. Dr. Goolsby can discuss:

    • How members of the public can save a life during a bleeding emergency
    • NCDMPH’s educational research
    • Origins and ongoing efforts of the STB campaign

    To view Dr. Goolsby's bio, visit: https://www.usuhs.edu/ncdmph/about/staff

    For more information about STB visit, https://stopthebleed.usuhs.edu/. For more information on NCDMPH visit, https://www.usuhs.edu/ncdmph

