Perimeter STEM Education Programs Receive Grant From Bosch Community Fund

Newswise — The Bosch Community Fund, on behalf of ESCRYPT in Canada, recently presented its first Canadian grant in the Region of Waterloo, Ontario. The $35,000 grant went to Perimeter Institute, which will use the funding to increase local teacher and student engagement in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.

The Bosch Community Fund provides grants to organizations in communities in the U.S. and Canada in which Bosch has business locations. ESCRYPT in Canada, a member of the Bosch group of companies, provides leading cybersecurity products and services to automotive and smart-city customers. The company opened its Canadian headquarters in Waterloo in 2016.

“With this grant, ESCRYPT and the Bosch Community Fund celebrate and support STEM education and career development in the Waterloo community,” said David MacFarlane, president of ESCRYPT in Canada. “By providing access to training, hands-on activities, and learning opportunities, Perimeter Institute will continue to engage, inspire, and train the STEM leaders of the future.”

Perimeter Institute’s Educational Outreach team provides STEM resources and training to schools, instructors, and students in the Waterloo area. The outreach program focuses on teacher training programs, class materials, educational resource kits, and local events to promote the pursuit of STEM-related studies and careers.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from ESCRYPT and the Bosch Community Fund,” said Greg Dick, director of educational outreach at Perimeter Institute. “Their support will help Perimeter not only inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and mathematicians, but also provide local teachers with hands-on, in-class resources. These efforts will help students deepen their understanding of modern science and develop critical skills for their future.”

The Bosch Community Fund strives to ensure that creative and practical STEM learning opportunities are accessible to students through project-based experiences. This grant will provide STEM resources for teachers and increase student access to hands-on STEM programs, demonstrating the Bosch Community Fund’s commitment to supporting local education.

Annually, the Bosch Community Fund awards up to $5 million in grants to organizations in North America that are invited to participate in the program. Since its establishment in 2011, the Bosch Community Fund has awarded nearly $19 million in grants to various organizations and educational institutions throughout North America.

About the Bosch Community Fund

The Bosch Community Fund (BCF), a U.S.-based foundation established in September 2011, has awarded nearly $19 million in grants to various 501(c)(3) organizations and educational institutions. The BCF focuses primarily on the enrichment of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and the advancement of environmental sustainability initiatives.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs nearly 34,500 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2017. According to preliminary figures, in 2017, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.7 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit twitter.com/boschusa, twitter.com/boschmexico, and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 400,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2017). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 78 billion euros ($88 billion) in 2017. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected industry. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life, and to improve quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 450 subsidiaries and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 125 locations across the globe, Bosch employs 62,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, and www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

About ESCRYPT

ESCRYPT is a leading system provider for IoT security in the domains of smart mobility, smart city, and smart industry. With locations in Germany, the UK, Sweden, the USA, Canada, China, Korea, and Japan, ESCRYPT has security specialists available to help with current security topics such as secure M2M-communication, IT-security in the Internet of Things, protection of e-business models, and automotive, enterprise, and operational IT security. ESCRYPT develops highly secure, worldwide valued products and solutions which are tailored to the specific requirements of embedded systems and the relevant IT-infrastructure and are tested and proven a million times in automotive series production.

ESCRYPT is a subsidiary of ETAS GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bosch Group. For more information, visit www.escrypt.com.

