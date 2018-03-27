Newswise — UC San Diego Health has been named a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization.



A record 626 health care providers participated in this years’ Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), with 67 percent receiving the leader designation. HRC focused on the largest hospitals in states, cities and metropolitan areas with significant LGBTQ populations.



To receive the designation, health systems were scored based on evaluations of patient services, support, non-discrimination, employee benefits, policies, staff training and community engagement. Designated leaders scored a perfect 100.



“UC San Diego Health truly champions and cultivates a welcoming environment, and we firmly believe in providing not only quality, world class care, but care that is also culturally sensitive and that respects the diversity of the communities we serve,” said Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health. “Our team members are incredibly committed to our patients, and we are honored to be named a leader in LGBTQ health care.”



In March 2018, the academic health system updated its electronic medical record system, Epic, to better serve the health needs and address often invisible health disparities of the LGBTQ community. For example, the system now provides patients with the ability to document their preferred names, preferred pronouns, sexual orientation and gender identity.



“The updates to our Epic system represent another example of UC San Diego Health’s commitment to the LGBTQ community,” said Maysent.





