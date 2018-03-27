 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Low Birthweight in Newborns Linked to High Levels of Protein That Shields Placenta From Cell Damage

Scientists suspect humanin rises to protect fetus during placenta failure

Article ID: 691793

Released: 27-Mar-2018 1:15 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share

  • Credit: Getty Images/UCLA Health

    Mother and newborn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

PLOS ONE March 28, 2018

CHANNELS
All Journal News, Blood Disorders, Cell Biology, Children's Health, Digestive Disorders, OBGYN, PLoS One, Local - California, Local - LA Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Intrauterine Growth Restriction, low birthweight babies, Humanin, Glucose Metabolism, placenta abnormalities,
  • Pregnancy and Delivery , obesity and adults, High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Heart Disease
  • + Show More

    • FINDINGS

    For the first time, UCLA scientists have discovered higher levels of a protein called humanin in the placenta tissue of women who give birth to severely underweight infants. This protein plays a role in breaking down carbohydrates and delivering nutrients to other organs, including muscle. The researchers suspect that levels of humanin rise to protect the fetus during placenta failure.

    BACKGROUND

    Up to 10 percent of pregnancies are affected by intrauterine growth restriction, in which a newborn weighs less than 5 ½ pounds at full-term delivery. The condition heightens the risk for a wide range of serious health problems. The cause remains poorly understood, but most physicians blame a malfunction in the placenta that prevents the mother’s bloodstream from delivering oxygen and nutrients to her fetus.

    METHOD

    In studying the human placenta, researchers looked at gene expression: the process by which a gene’s DNA sequence is converted into cellular proteins. They compared the placentas of women who gave birth to healthy babies to the placentas of women who delivered low-birthweight infants. The team found significantly higher levels of humanin in the latter group. This protein protects the body against oxidative stress, which hampers the body’s ability to defend itself against toxic free radicals (a type of particle linked to disease).

    IMPACT

    The finding may help researchers unravel the reasons why low birthweight babies face a higher risk of obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease as adults.

    AUTHORS

    Dr. Carla Janzen, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and Dr. Sherin Devaskar, the Mattel Executive Endowed Chair in Pediatrics at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and executive director of the UCLA Children’s Discovery and Innovation Institute, led the study.

    JOURNAL

    The findings are published in the March 28 edition of PLOS ONE

    FUNDING

    The study was supported by funding from Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s National Institute of Child Health and Development.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!