 
Return to Article List

Former Clerk for Retired Justice John Paul Stevens Reacts to the Justice's Opinion Piece in Today's New York Times Calling for a Repeal of the Second Amendment.

Article ID: 691800

Released: 27-Mar-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Washington University in St. Louis

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: Washington University Photographic Services

    Gregory Magarian

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Crime and Forensic Science, Government/Law, Guns and Violence, U.S. Supreme Court
KEYWORDS
  • Second Amendment, John Paul Stevens, Gun Control, Supreme Court

    • Gregory P. Magarian is a well-known expert in many areas of constitutional law. He was a clerk for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens and practiced law before becoming a professor of law at Washington University in St. Louis.

    In a response to a New York Times opinion piece by Justice John Paul Stevens, he writes

    Justice Stevens makes a compelling historical and legal case for amending the Constitution to repeal the Second Amendment. At the same time, the path he advocates would present distinctive challenges and hazards.

    Magarian can be reached at: gpmagarian@wustl.edu 

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!