Former Clerk for Retired Justice John Paul Stevens Reacts to the Justice's Opinion Piece in Today's New York Times Calling for a Repeal of the Second Amendment.

Gregory P. Magarian is a well-known expert in many areas of constitutional law. He was a clerk for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens and practiced law before becoming a professor of law at Washington University in St. Louis.

In a response to a New York Times opinion piece by Justice John Paul Stevens, he writes:

Justice Stevens makes a compelling historical and legal case for amending the Constitution to repeal the Second Amendment. At the same time, the path he advocates would present distinctive challenges and hazards.

Magarian can be reached at: gpmagarian@wustl.edu