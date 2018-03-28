FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Highest Safety Rating Awarded to Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at The Mount Sinai Hospital

For 20 consecutive years, Mount Sinai holds "two-star" rating from New York State Department of Health for percutaneous coronary interventions

Newswise — New York, NY (March 28, 2018) - The Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory of Mount Sinai Heart at The Mount Sinai Hospital has once again received the highest "two-star" safety rating from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) for its percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), overall and in non-emergency cases. This marks the 20th consecutive year that Mount Sinai and its physicians have been awarded the prestigious designation for safety rates significantly exceeding the statewide average.

"At Mount Sinai Heart's Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, our patients’ safety is our number one concern," says leading interventional cardiologist Samin Sharma, MD, Director of Clinical and Interventional Cardiology at The Mount Sinai Hospital. "We have a lengthy track record of offering the highest level of patient safety in New York State, and this record highlights the very best of cardiac care excellence here at Mount Sinai."

The new data released by NYSDOH reports on the outcomes of patient discharges at all 62 statewide cardiac catheterization labs from December 1, 2012, to November 30, 2015. The “Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCI) in New York State 2013-2015” report tracked PCI data in overall, non-emergency, and emergency cases.

During this three-year period, Mount Sinai's Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory achieved a significantly higher safety level than the statewide average even while performing the highest number of PCI procedures in New York (11,931). Mount Sinai's risk-adjusted mortality rate, or RAMR, for all cases (0.76 percent) was significantly lower than the statewide average (1.15 percent). Also, the RAMR mortality rate for non-emergency cases (0.45 percent) was significantly lower than the statewide average (.74 percent).

Mount Sinai was the only one of 10 high volume New York State hospitals to have an overall RAMR significantly lower than the statewide rate for non-emergency cases.

“This report measures the high-quality patient care and successful results our team of skilled interventional cardiologists and staff have been able to offer our patients every day," says Annapoorna Kini, MD, Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at The Mount Sinai Hospital.

Additionally, Dr. Kini and Dr. Sharma were named as two of only three interventional cardiologists in New York State to hold the two-star safety rating in two categories, while performing a total of 6,049 PCI cases.

"I could not be any prouder of Dr. Sharma, Dr. Kini, and our Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory team. They are true leaders in the field of interventional cardiology," says Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital. "Patient safety and effectiveness continue to drive this team of highly skilled cardiologists to ever greater levels of quality every year.”

PCI, also known as angioplasty, is a minimally invasive procedure performed inside a catheterization laboratory. It is used to diagnose and treat patients with heart disease or blocked heart arteries. A thin catheter is threaded through the body, typically from an artery in the groin to a blocked vessel in the heart. A diagnosed blockage can be removed, often with a stent that is inserted to restore blood flow to the heart within the blood vessel. Patients entering a cardiac catheterization laboratory can range from non-emergency cases experiencing early heart disease symptoms up to emergency cases who are suffering a myocardial infarction or heart attack. For more information about Mount Sinai Heart call 212-427-1540 or visit www.mountsinai.org.

