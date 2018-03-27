Technology Innovator to Deliver Keynote Address at Focused Ultrasound Symposium

Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, which annually produces CES®, the largest technology and innovation show in the world, will deliver a keynote address at the 6th International Symposium on Focused Ultrasound on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, in Reston, Virginia.

Shapiro will discuss the importance of innovation at the intersection of technology, business, and healthcare.

“In the past decade, we’ve seen a trend in technology toward empowering healthy lifestyles,” says Shapiro. “But, I think we are starting to see that idea go one step further – using technology to streamline the healthcare paradigm. Focused ultrasound is as significant as anything I have ever seen in my lifetime in terms of changing human pain and suffering and healing people. I am honored to be a part of this meeting and eager to see how the dedicated researchers and clinicians around the world will evolve this therapy.”

“Gary’s insight into how technology influences and disrupts the world around us is astounding,” adds Foundation Chairman Neal F. Kassell, MD. “Focused ultrasound is an exciting example of how technology is being used to disrupt healthcare while improving patient outcomes and decreasing cost. The Foundation is a unique organization dedicated to advancing a technology, and thought leaders like Gary are critical partners in making the Foundation’s goal a reality.”

As a catalyst to the dynamic technology industry, CTA is a US trade association representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies. The Foundation recently participated in CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to raise awareness of focused ultrasound technology among an unprecedented worldwide audience of more than 182,000 attendees. Shapiro recognized focused ultrasound during his keynote address at CES, and also interviewed Dr. Kassell and Foundation Board member and best-selling author John Grisham about focused ultrasound.

Shapiro joined CTA in 1982 and now directs a staff of more than 160 employees and thousands of industry volunteers. In addition to his role at CTA, Shapiro is a vocal advocate for innovation and technology in Washington, DC. He has testified before Congress on multiple occasions and works to help direct policymakers and business leaders on issues pertaining to technology. Shapiro has been repeatedly named one of the 100 most influential people in Washington by Washington Life magazine and a Tech Titan by Washingtonian magazine.

Shapiro has also authored two New York Times best-sellers, “Ninja Innovation: The Ten Killer Strategies of the World’s Most Successful Businesses” and “The Comeback: How Innovation will Restore the American Dream.”

About the Symposium

The 6th International Symposium on Focused Ultrasound is the world’s leading forum of clinical and scientific experts advancing the field of image-guided focused ultrasound. Taking place in Reston, Virginia, October 21-25, 2018, the conference will offer a multifaceted exploration of current and future applications of the technology and feature plenary sessions, panel discussions, poster presentations, and exhibits. Topics include the application of focused ultrasound to treat the bone, brain, breast, liver, prostate, uterus, and other emerging applications. Learn more and register at fusfoundation.org/symposium.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY