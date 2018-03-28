Pediatric Surgeon Victoriya Staab, M.D. Performs Hackensack Meridian Health K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital’s First Newborn Minimally Invasive Lung Resection

Newswise — Victoriya Staab, M.D., a pediatric surgeon at Hackensack Meridian Health K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, has performed the hospital’s first newborn minimally invasive lung resection. Dr. Staab utilized state-of-the-art highly specialized tiny pediatric surgical instruments to perform an operation to remove a lobe of a newborn’s lung. This cutting-edge minimally invasive technology for surgery on newborns is only performed in the top children’s hospitals in the country.

Pediatric pulmonologist Nader Nakhleh, D.O. diagnosed two-month-old Jaxson with Congenital Lobar Emphysema (CLE), a condition in which air can enter the lung but cannot escape, thereby causing over-inflation of that lobe. Jaxson’s over-inflated lung was pressing on his heart and normal lung, causing him to have trouble breathing. Upon making the diagnosis, Dr. Nakhleh discussed the case with Dr. Staab, who immediately scheduled the urgent surgery to treat this life threatening condition.

With the assistance of a pediatric anesthesiologist, Jeffrey Wu, M.D., and an expert surgical team, the doctors spent five hours performing the operation at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. While the procedure has been performed on adults in the past, this was the first time it was done in this region on a newborn using highly specialized medical technology. Only one company in North America makes this specialized surgical equipment that is miniaturized enough to be used on newborn and premature babies. Previously, patients would have to travel to New York City or Philadelphia for this level of advanced surgery.

“It is extremely exciting and rewarding to bring complex minimally invasive pediatric surgery to residents of Monmouth and Ocean counties,” says Dr. Staab. “These types of cutting-edge surgeries provide the same quality of care as more invasive techniques, but through smaller incisions which results in shorter hospitalization, less pain, and less scarring.”

Using a minimally invasive surgical approach offers several benefits in comparison to traditional open surgery, especially for children. In this case, the procedure requires several small incisions of just three to five millimeters, which avoids the need for larger, painful incisions. Using a tiny camera, all the work is done internally, which provides a magnified view so the surgeon can safely perform the operation. This also results in lower rates of complications such as wound infections and chest wall deformities. The results are a faster recovery with less pain and a better cosmetic result.

Jaxson went home just four days after surgery and made a quick, full recovery. Now almost eight months old, his family is extremely thankful for the team that properly diagnosed their son’s condition and performed the surgery. “Jaxson is such a fighter,” says mom and Freehold resident Janis Masino. “Dr. Nakhleh and Dr. Staab were wonderful, and we feel so lucky to have such incredible care close to home.” Having kept Jaxson away from crowds of people or other children for the past several months to reduce the chance of illness, Janice and her husband, Matt, were excited that their son recently received a clean bill of health and they are looking forward to taking Jaxson out more, playing with cousins, and enjoying time with family and friends.

“Our pediatric specialists are performing some extraordinary procedures, demonstrating that a supportive team, talented physicians, and advanced technology are elevating surgical services to a new level at Jersey Shore University Medical Center,” says Kenneth N. Sable, M.D. MBA, FACEP, president of Jersey Shore University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. “We are fortunate to have experts like Dr. Staab who are continuously introducing innovative care that that will benefit the local community and our youngest patients.”

“This is representative of how Hackensack Meridian Health is using state-of-the-art procedures network-wide to provide the best care possible to children,” says William Faverzani, Vice President, Senior Operations Officer of Children’s Enterprise for Hackensack Meridian Health. “With this procedure being performed at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and at Hackensack University Medical Center, residents have incredible resources in both the southern and northern regions of the state.”

