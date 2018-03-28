Statement From University Health Network on the Death of Peter Munk

Newswise — March 28, 2018 – Toronto – Mr. Peter Munk has been one of the hospital’s most influential and loyal supporters for many years, serving on the Board of Trustees of the hospital, acting as an advisor to many of the hospital’s leaders, and supporting the creation, evolution and growth of the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre.

“On behalf of everyone at University Health Network (UHN) and the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, I would like to extend my condolences to the Munk family,” said Dr. Charlie Chan, Interim President and CEO – UHN. “Peter has been a good friend to so many of us at the hospital and his vision for what could be accomplished within Canadian healthcare inspired us all.”

Dr. Barry Rubin, Medical Director of the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, worked closely with Mr. Munk and his wife, Melanie Munk, to advance their shared vision for the Cardiac Centre. Their relationship has done much to make the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre one of the world’s leaders in cardiovascular care.

“While we have lost a great friend, Mr. Munk’s vision to provide outstanding, compassionate care for patients with cardiac and vascular disease will live on through the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre. Through Mr. Munk’s incredible generosity, we will continue to work towards achieving the level of excellence in patient care, teaching and research that Mr. Munk expected. This is a legacy that all Canadians should be proud of.”

A summary of Mr. Munk’s involvement with UHN and the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre may be found here. This material, including the speech given by Mr. Munk at the September 19, 2017 event marking the largest single gift ever given to a Canadian hospital, is a testament to Mr. Munk’s passion for Canada and his drive to ensure that Canadian clinical care, education and science were fully supported when it came to matters of the heart.