Despite Appearance, China’s Leadership Likely Seething at Kim’s Visit

Released: 28-Mar-2018 3:30 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Cornell University

U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. National Security, China News, North Korea News, Local - New York
KEYWORDS
  • US-China, North Korea, Kim Jong-un, xi jinping, Chinese foreign policy,
  • Foreign Policy, Denuclearization, Chinese Communist Party, Beijing
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE
    March 28, 2018

    Despite appearance, China’s leadership likely seething at Kim’s visit

    Yesterday’s unprecedented meeting between North Korean’s leader Kim Jong-un and China’s president Xi Jinping showed Kim’s willingness to engage in diplomacy after a long period of estrangement. But Cornell University government professor Andrew Mertha, who studies Chinese political institutions and the inner workings of the Chinese Communist Party, says that recent developments in U.S.-North Korea relations have left Beijing scrambling.            

    Bio: http://government.cornell.edu/andrew-mertha

    Mertha says:

    “President Trump’s surprise announcement of a direct meeting with Kim Jing-un was not particularly welcome to China, a country that hates surprises. 

    “Beijing has to scramble to stay in the game with events moving at an uncomfortable breakneck speed. Whatever effect the Trump-Kim meeting will have, it will be felt most directly by China and by South Korea, so this was an important, if hasty and suboptimal, opportunity for Beijing to let Pyongyang know what China can and cannot accept in terms of regional security. 

    “And although China put a positive face on it, the leadership is likely privately seething at being forced to meet with the somewhat less-than-beloved Kim under circumstances not properly stage-managed by Beijing.”

