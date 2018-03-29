Living Beyond Breast Cancer to Host 12th Annual National Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference April 20–22 in Philadelphia

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA, PA, March 29, 2018 — Metastatic breast cancer, also known as Stage IV breast cancer, takes the lives of more than 40,000 Americans a year. A desire for connection and information relevant to their needs will bring hundreds of people with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) and their caregivers from across the country to Philadelphia April 20–22, 2018, for the 2018 Conference on Metastatic Breast Cancer, hosted by Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC.ORG). This well attended conference will mark its 12th year, featuring sessions on leading-edge treatments as well as how to manage the physical, social, emotional and financial impacts of living with metastatic breast cancer, cancer that has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes and can be treated but not cured.

Registration is open for the conference, to take place at the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing, 201 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106. A limited number of travel grants and fee waivers are available to individuals who qualify, as well as a discounted rate for accompanying caregivers. Key sessions will be livestreamed, as will a basic yoga class for people with metastatic breast cancer. The class is led by an instructor for Reach & Raise, LBBC’s signature fundraising event. More information on the conference is available at LBBC.ORG and by following the Twitter handle #LBBCMetsConf.

“Since publishing our breakthrough Silent Voices report on the needs of metastatic women in 2006, LBBC has been offering tailored information to serve the unique needs of people living with metastatic breast cancer,” says LBBC’s CEO Jean A. Sachs, MSS, MLSP. “LBBC has been committed to providing targeted resources as well as a signature conference where people with Stage IV disease can learn, share, and support one another.”



RAISING VOICES

“It’s easy to become isolated when you receive a metastatic cancer diagnosis,” says Martha Carlson, a participant in the 2017 class of LBBC’s Hear My Voice Volunteer Outreach Program for people with metastatic disease. “LBBC has helped me to find connection and raise my voice to advocate for myself and others like me.” LBBC established the Hear My Voice program in 2015; to date, 135 people have participated, and have gone on to write, speak, organize, fundraise, and found regional conferences and groups for people affected by metastatic breast cancer. A 2018 class begins in conjunction with the April conference. Carlson will attend this year’s conference, which will recognize two Hear My Voice volunteers for their contributions to the community. A new LBBC Legacy Award will honor a Hear My Voice advocate posthumously for that volunteer’s work to educate the public about metastatic breast cancer while living with and supporting others with this diagnosis.



NEW SCIENTIFIC AND SOCIAL HORIZONS

The conference will feature keynote speakers Virginia F. Borges, MD, MMSc, of the University of Colorado School of Medicine; and Suzanne A.W. Fuqua, PhD, of Baylor College of Medicine, who will discuss the most significant areas of clinical research and practice today related to metastatic breast cancer. They will also review the next generation of therapeutic options being explored in the lab, including research into making treatment-resistant hormone receptor-positive cancers vulnerable again to hormone-targeting therapy.

Breakout sessions with leading national medical and wellness experts will cover topics like coping with anger and stress, accessing financial resources, treatment options by cancer type, proper nutrition, becoming an advocate, sex and dating, and medical marijuana for symptom control. General sessions will bring attendees together to learn about wellness, self-care and symptom management. There will also be social activities including a mini-coach tour of Philadelphia and an inspiring, all-levels yoga class.

LBBC is a leader in dedicated services for people with metastatic breast cancer, including advocacy trainings, publications, a peer support Helpline and a resource guide for the newly diagnosed, available in five languages. The organization’s Silent Voices study was the first-ever nationwide assessment of psychosocial needs for people with metastatic breast cancer, and LBBC is one of the founding organizational members of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance.

###

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer

LBBC’s mission is to connect all people affected by breast cancer with trusted information and a community of support. National conferences, Breast Cancer 360s, the Guides to Understanding Breast Cancer and a toll-free Breast Cancer Helpline are just a few examples of the services that are provided, always at little or no cost. For more information, visit LBBC.ORG or call (855) 807-6386.