Historian Jennifer Morgan on “Race, Gender, and How the Past Informs the Present…and Our Future”—April 19

Newswise — New York University historian Jennifer Morgan will deliver “Living in the Moment: Race, Gender, and How the Past Informs the Present…and Our Future,” an NYU College of Arts and Science Bentson Dean’s Lecture, on Thurs., April 19, 5:30 p.m. at NYU’s Jurow Lecture Hall, Silver Center (100 Washington Square East/enter at 31 Washington Place).

This lecture, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session, will consider how we navigate the intersection between the past and the present.

In this school year alone, the removal of Civil War monuments, the sweeping rise of the #MeToo movement, and the ascent of a gender nonconforming teenager as one of the most vocal leaders of the gun violence prevention crusade are but a few ways our conversations about race and gender have been remarkably changed.

In her presentation, Morgan will consider a range of questions, from “What role should the histories of slavery or of Jim Crow have in our efforts to comprehend and to respond to the current political climate?” to “How should the afterlife of slavery inform our civic engagements?”

Morgan, chair of NYU’s Department of Social and Cultural Analysis, is the author of Laboring Women: Gender and Reproduction in the Making of New World Slavery (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2004) and the co-editor of Connexions: Histories of Race and Sex in America (University of Illinois Press, 2016). In addition to her archival work as a historian, Morgan has published a range of essays on race, gender, and the process of “doing history.” She is currently at work on a project that considers colonial numeracy, racism, and the rise of the trans-Atlantic Slave Trade in the 17th-century English-Atlantic world.

The event is free and open to the public. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited. Please call 212.998.8154 for more information. Subway Lines: 6 (Astor Place); N, R (8th Street).

Reporters wishing to attend the lecture must RSVP to James Devitt, NYU’s Office of Public Affairs, at 212.998.6808 or james.devitt@nyu.edu.

