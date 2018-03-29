Get Your Colour on, Canada!

Newswise — The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation will announce the launch of Colour Your Hair to Conquer Cancer presented by Trade Secrets. This bold and engaging new fundraising program invites Canadians to colour their hair and raise funds to help Conquer Cancer In Our Lifetime.

Where: Princess Margaret Cancer Research Tower (MaRS Discovery District)

101 College St, Toronto (College/ Elizabeth St. entrance, near Mercatto)

When: Wednesday, April 4th 2018

10:30 am

Who: Michael Burns, New President & CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Dr. Gelareh Zadeh, Head, Surgical Oncology, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre/UHN

Jo-Ann McArthur, Cancer Survivor and Participant

Christine Lasky, Chief Brand Officer, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Paolo D’Elia, General Manager, Trade Secrets – presenting sponsor

Opportunity: · Hair stylists will be onsite colouring participant’s hair in bold, bright colours

About Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Princess Margaret Cancer Centre has achieved an international reputation as a global leader in the fight against cancer and delivering Personalized Cancer Medicine. The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world, is a member of the University Health Network, which also includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and The Michener Institute for Education at UHN. All are research hospitals affiliated with the University of Toronto. www.theprincessmargaret.ca

About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at University Health Network is raising funds to lead the way in Personalized Cancer Medicine at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, which includes The Campbell Family Cancer Research Institute and The Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research. The PMCF has a long history of launching successful fundraising brands such as The Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer, Rexall Onewalk and Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer. www.thepmcf.ca