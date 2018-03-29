New Research Award by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare to Benefit COPD Patients

(New York, NY) – March 29, 2018 – The ATS Foundation is pleased to announce the new ATS Foundation/Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Research Award in Respiratory Support with Nasal High Flow (NHF) in Patients with COPD. The award will provide funding for two years in the amount of $100,000.

“As a member of the ATS Foundation executive committee and someone who has long had a research interest in noninvasive approaches to treating respiratory failure, I am thrilled that Fisher & Paykel has made this award available in partnership with the ATS Foundation,” said Nicholas Hill, MD, chief of the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Tufts Medical Center. “Not only does it strengthen the ATS program of research awards, but it also helps to assure that the award will be granted on the basis of scientific merit, thus increasing the likelihood that it will advance the field as well as a promising young investigator’s career.”

Justin Callahan, president, US Operations of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare said, “We are pleased to support the ATS Foundation with this research grant. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare strives to improve patient care and outcomes through inspired and world-leading healthcare solutions and we welcome this opportunity to provide support to furthering clinical research in COPD. We hope this research grant will make a real difference in advancing patient care.”

The fellowship application process will open in April 2018. The one-year funding period is December 2018 through November 2019. Applications will be reviewed for their scientific merit, innovation, feasibility, and relevance to sarcoidosis.

About Fisher & Paykel

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

Our medical devices and technologies are designed to help patients transition to less acute care settings, help them recover quicker and assist them to avoid more acute conditions.

We are a global business, based in 35 countries and selling into 120. Since the 1970s, we have focused on continuous improvement and innovation in the development of world-leading medical devices and technologies, and today, our products are considered leaders in their respective fields.

About the ATS Foundation

Since its inception in 2004, the ATS Foundation Research Program has awarded $17.6 million to 235 investigators, both in the U.S. and internationally. These researchers have gone on to receive$268 million in federal funding. That’s a return on investment of $15 per dollar awarded. Without this “seed” support, these researchers may not have received their subsequent grants, advancing our understanding of diseases in pulmonary, critical care and sleep. You can learn more about our awardees here: http://foundation.thoracic.org/what-we-do/awardees.php