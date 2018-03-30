B-Line Medical Seamlessly Integrates an EMR into their SimCapture platform

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – March 30th, 2018 - B-Line Medical, an industry leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement, is excited to announce the addition of a fully customizable Electronic Medical Record (EMR) to SimCapture’s healthcare simulation learning management platform.

SimCapture clients can now design their very own EMR forms from scratch or utilize one of our included Sample EMR Patients. Educators can pre-fill important patient information and lab results in an EMR form to enhance their existing nursing, medical or specialty scenarios. Learners can directly interact with the EMR forms during exams to reinforce required skills such as taking patient history or documentation of a patient care plan. The combination of video capture, debriefing, and new EMR assessment tools are intended to take healthcare graduate’s preparedness for the rigors of professional care to new levels.

“When we began work on SimCapture’s EMR after gathering extensive client feedback at our annual client symposium, our goal was to be the best solution in the market rather than first to market,” says Co-Founder and CEO of B-Line Medical, Chafic Kazoun. “By building the EMR directly into existing SimCapture tools that clients were already very familiar with, we eliminated what is typically a large learning curve. Our EMR is easy to setup, manage, customize for different learner types, and fits seamlessly into SimCapture’s current workflows.”

Founded in 2005, B-Line Medical is exclusively dedicated to offering solutions that help healthcare professionals and educators improve the delivery of healthcare and enhance quality of care. Focused on the capture, debriefing, and assessment of healthcare training and clinical events, B-Line Medical’s robust, yet easy-to-use web-based solutions are in use at over 500 institutions in 35 countries.

If you are interested in learning more about SimCapture, visit blinemedical.com or contact info@blinemedical.com. For additional information about this press release, please contact Helen Woldeab, Marketing Manager, at Helen.Woldeab@blinemedical.com.