New Research Explains Bomb Cyclones
Article ID: 691979
Released: 29-Mar-2018 4:30 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Stony Brook University
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CITATIONS
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
The QBO’s dual influence
Past research has primarily considered how variabilities in the lower part of our atmosphere — the troposphere — and in the polar region of our stratosphere influence storm tracks. These studies mostly found that different atmospheric patterns affected storm tracks in just one ocean basin. For instance, the El Niño-Southern Oscillation influences the North Pacific storm track but not the North Atlantic storm track.
“This study finds that the QBO modulates the North Pacific and North Atlantic storm track simultaneously. Such a finding on a basin-wide influence is relatively new,” said Hyemi Kim, paper co-author and SBU Assistant Professor.
Not only does the QBO influence both the North Pacific and North Atlantic storm tracks, but the authors also found that the two storm tracks respond differently.
Best,
--
..............................
Alida Almonte-Giannini
Media Relations Manager
Communications & Marketing
Stony Brook University
Office: 631.632.6084 | Cell: 631.356.4966