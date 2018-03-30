Hospital System in Delaware Earns Leader Status in LGBTQ Healthcare for Seventh Consecutive Year

Christiana Care Health System’s hospitals earn ‘Leader’ status in LGBTQ health care from Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Newswise — Wilmington, DE, March 30, 2018 – For the seventh year in row, Christiana Care Health System’s Christiana and Wilmington hospitals have both been designated a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality, receiving a perfect score on the national Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational branch of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization.

VIDEO: “It Gets Better” by Christiana Care Health System

LINK: LGBTQ Health Initiatives at Christiana Care

Since 2011 Christiana Care’s hospitals have received recognition from HEI, with leader status designation since 2012. This year, Christiana and Wilmington hospitals were among a select group of 418 health care facilities in the nation to earn the designation.

“Christiana Care is committed to be a national leader in diversity and inclusion,” said Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH, Christiana Care’s president and chief executive officer. “We are honored by this designation, and it underscores our promise to our patients and families to embrace diversity and show respect to everyone by being respectful, caring partners in their health.”

In this year’s report, participants were given a numerical score based on LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices in four criteria:

Foundational elements of LGBTQ patient-centered care.

LGBTQ patient services and support.

Employee benefits and policies and LGBTQ patient.

Community engagement.

Participants receiving the maximum score in each section earned the coveted status of 2018 Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality.

“This designation is the result of continuous efforts to grow our programs and resources to meet the health care needs of LGBTQ Delawareans and to partner with others in the state,” said Timothy D. Rodden, MDiv, MA, BCC, FACHE, system coordinator of LGBTQ Health Initiatives. “We strive every day to provide informed and inclusive care for our LGBTQ patients and families."

The HRC Foundation works to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

