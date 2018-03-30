Psychologist Available to Comment on 2020 U.S. Census Not Counting LGBTQ Americans

This week, the U.S. Census Bureau, which is part of the Department of Commerce issued a list of categories it plans to track in the 2020 U.S. Census. No previous U.S. Census has ever included LGBTQ Americas which makes it challenging for federal agencies and researchers to accurately track the size, demographics and needs of the community. Tuesday's initial list included lesbian, gay bisexual, and transgender people on both surveys, however, it was quickly updated to remove this information and the U.S. Census released a statement.

Advocacy groups have stated that if the government doesn't know how many LGBTQ people live in a community, they can't do their job to ensure that LGBTQ residents in each are getting fair and adequate access to the rights, protections and services they need.

NYU Clinical Assistant Professor of Counseling Psycholgy A. Jordan Wright has done research into the marginalization and microaggressions against LGBTQ individuals and is available to discuss this. Learn more about Wright here: https://steinhardt.nyu.edu/faculty/A-Jordan_Wright.

