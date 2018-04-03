AED Announces 2018 ICED Awardees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT:

Academy for Eating Disorders

Elissa Myers

(703) 626-9087

info@aedweb.org

elissa@elissamyers.com

www.aedweb.org

Newswise — Reston, VA, April 3, 2018 – The Academy for Eating Disorders (AED) is proud to announce its 2018 International Conference on Eating Disorders (ICED) awardees. Each year, AED presents a number of awards, fellowships, grants, scholarships, and confers AED Fellow honors during its Annual Business Meeting and Awards Ceremony, held this year at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile on Saturday, April 21, 2018, beginning at 7:45AM.

Awardees and honorees for 2018 include:

The AED Student/Early Career Investigator Travel Scholarship:

Britny Hildabrandt, PhD

Danielle MacDonald, PhD

Erin Reilly, PhD

Kathryn Kinasz, MD

Kathryn Smith, PhD

Nadia Craddock, EdM, BSc

AED Clinician Scholarship:

Fiona Sutherland, APD, RYT

Jeanne Sansfacon, MD

Maria Florencia Duthu, MSc

Megan Winderbaum, MSW

Sebastian Soneira, MD, Psychiatrist

Svetlana Bronnikova, PhD

AED Student Research Grant:

Blair Burnette, MS

Catherine Byrne, MA

AED Scholarship for Low and Middle Income Countries:

German Bidacovich, CPsychol

Karin Dunker, Post Doc

Melina Weinstein

Norman David Nsereko, PhD

Rosanna Mauro Gomez, MSc, CEDRD

AED Patient Carer Travel Scholarships:

Christine Naismith, B.Pharm

Judy Krasna, BA

Shannon Calvert

Mirjam Mainland, MS

Alex DeVinny Memorial Scholarship Award:

Megan Shea, BA

Nicholas Farrell, PhD

RSH Scholarships:

Lauren Forrest, MA

Anna Karam, MA

Shelby Martin, MS

Elizabeth Velkoff, MA

The Williamette Nutrition Source, LLC Educational Fund Awardees:

Anjabeen Ashraf

Ozge Akcali

Angie Bean

Deborah Bella, PhD, RDN, LC, CDE

Tabitha Farrar

Melissa Grossman-Naples, LPC

Jennifer Hogansen

Kim Iszler, RD, LD

Kelley Kendall

Katherine Leddy

Laura Luczkiw, MS, RD

Alesha Orton, MS, RD

Rosa Plascencia, MSW

Heather Tromp

Tigest Ajeme Tuffa

Therese Waterhous, PhD, CEDRD

Cara Wheeler, PsyD

ANZAED Scholarship:

Kathina Ali, PhD Candidate, MSc, Bsc

Andrew Wallis

AED Fellow Class of 2018

Daniela Gomez Aguirre, MD, FAED

Kelly Bhatnagar, PhD, FAED

Angela Celio Doyle, PhD, FAED

Kyle De Young, PhD, FAED

Suzanne Dooley-Hash, MD, FAED

Ilene Fishman, MSW, LCSW, ACSW, FAED

Juanita Gempeler Rueda, CBT, FAED

Kathleen Mammel, MD, FSAHM, FAAP, FAED

Michiko Nakazato, MD, PhD, FAED

Rachel Rodgers, PhD, FAED

Robyn Sysko, PhD, FAED

Warren Ward, MBBS, FRANZCP, FAED

ABOUT

The Academy for Eating Disorders (AED) is an international professional association committed to leadership in eating disorders research, education, treatment, and prevention. The goal of the AED is to provide global access to knowledge, research, and best treatment practice for eating disorders. For additional information, please contact Elissa Myers at (703) 626-9087 and visit the AED website at www.aedweb.org.

###