AED Announces 2018 ICED Awardees
Released: 3-Apr-2018
Academy for Eating Disorders (AED)
Newswise — Reston, VA, April 3, 2018 – The Academy for Eating Disorders (AED) is proud to announce its 2018 International Conference on Eating Disorders (ICED) awardees. Each year, AED presents a number of awards, fellowships, grants, scholarships, and confers AED Fellow honors during its Annual Business Meeting and Awards Ceremony, held this year at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile on Saturday, April 21, 2018, beginning at 7:45AM.
Awardees and honorees for 2018 include:
The AED Student/Early Career Investigator Travel Scholarship:
- Britny Hildabrandt, PhD
- Danielle MacDonald, PhD
- Erin Reilly, PhD
- Kathryn Kinasz, MD
- Kathryn Smith, PhD
- Nadia Craddock, EdM, BSc
AED Clinician Scholarship:
- Fiona Sutherland, APD, RYT
- Jeanne Sansfacon, MD
- Maria Florencia Duthu, MSc
- Megan Winderbaum, MSW
- Sebastian Soneira, MD, Psychiatrist
- Svetlana Bronnikova, PhD
AED Student Research Grant:
- Blair Burnette, MS
- Catherine Byrne, MA
AED Scholarship for Low and Middle Income Countries:
- German Bidacovich, CPsychol
- Karin Dunker, Post Doc
- Melina Weinstein
- Norman David Nsereko, PhD
- Rosanna Mauro Gomez, MSc, CEDRD
AED Patient Carer Travel Scholarships:
- Christine Naismith, B.Pharm
- Judy Krasna, BA
- Shannon Calvert
- Mirjam Mainland, MS
Alex DeVinny Memorial Scholarship Award:
- Megan Shea, BA
- Nicholas Farrell, PhD
RSH Scholarships:
- Lauren Forrest, MA
- Anna Karam, MA
- Shelby Martin, MS
- Elizabeth Velkoff, MA
The Williamette Nutrition Source, LLC Educational Fund Awardees:
- Anjabeen Ashraf
- Ozge Akcali
- Angie Bean
- Deborah Bella, PhD, RDN, LC, CDE
- Tabitha Farrar
- Melissa Grossman-Naples, LPC
- Jennifer Hogansen
- Kim Iszler, RD, LD
- Kelley Kendall
- Katherine Leddy
- Laura Luczkiw, MS, RD
- Alesha Orton, MS, RD
- Rosa Plascencia, MSW
- Heather Tromp
- Tigest Ajeme Tuffa
- Therese Waterhous, PhD, CEDRD
- Cara Wheeler, PsyD
ANZAED Scholarship:
- Kathina Ali, PhD Candidate, MSc, Bsc
- Andrew Wallis
AED Fellow Class of 2018
- Daniela Gomez Aguirre, MD, FAED
- Kelly Bhatnagar, PhD, FAED
- Angela Celio Doyle, PhD, FAED
- Kyle De Young, PhD, FAED
- Suzanne Dooley-Hash, MD, FAED
- Ilene Fishman, MSW, LCSW, ACSW, FAED
- Juanita Gempeler Rueda, CBT, FAED
- Kathleen Mammel, MD, FSAHM, FAAP, FAED
- Michiko Nakazato, MD, PhD, FAED
- Rachel Rodgers, PhD, FAED
- Robyn Sysko, PhD, FAED
- Warren Ward, MBBS, FRANZCP, FAED
ABOUT
The Academy for Eating Disorders (AED) is an international professional association committed to leadership in eating disorders research, education, treatment, and prevention. The goal of the AED is to provide global access to knowledge, research, and best treatment practice for eating disorders. For additional information, please contact Elissa Myers at (703) 626-9087 and visit the AED website at www.aedweb.org.
