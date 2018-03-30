AAE Gears up for 12th Annual Root Canal Awareness Week

Newswise — The American Association of Endodontists will mark its 12th annual Root Canal Awareness Week, May 6-12, with an array of informative resources showcasing the benefits of root canal treatment from a specialist, or “superhero of saving teeth,” and thanking general dentists for their referrals.

In a recent survey of the public, 48 percent of respondents would make an appointment to see their dentist if they experienced tooth pain. Roughly half of respondents would only wait between two and six days to seek treatment. Twenty-three percent said they would seek treatment that day. Clearly, most people wish to resolve tooth pain very quickly, and endodontists are the ones best equipped to do this.

“Root Canal Awareness Week sends a powerful message about the valuable work that endodontists provide to our dental patients,” said AAE President Dr. Garry L. Myers. “We want the public to feel more empowered to seek out a root canal specialist on their own to combat tooth pain – and we also would like to recognize the important referral relationship that exists between the general dentist and the endodontist. While endodontists are the root canal specialists, general dentists are also a valuable part of our ‘legion,’ and together we make a ‘dynamic duo’ when saving teeth.”

To encourage collaboration between general dentists and endodontists, the AAE offers many free resources, including:

Endodontic Competency White Paper- These AAE guidelines are meant to create a context for knowledge and skill that should provide a standard for all practitioners who perform endodontic treatment.

Case Difficulty Assessment Form- The AAE designed the Endodontic Case Difficulty Assessment Form for use in endodontic curricula. The Assessment Form makes case selection more efficient, more consistent and easier to document.

Treatment Options for the Compromised Tooth: A Decision Guide- This guide features different cases where the tooth has been compromised in both non-endodontically treated teeth and previously endodontically treated teeth.

ENDODONTICS: Colleagues for Excellence- This newsletter is published twice yearly and distributed to AAE members, general dentists and other specialists to educate on specific endodontic topics and spur discussions among your colleagues.

Root Canal Safety Webpage- This page includes AAE resources designed to help dental professionals advocate for good dental health and root canal safety.

Dental professionals are encouraged to join the root canal conversation on social media by connecting with the AAE on Facebook and Twitter, using the #RCAW hashtag to help us spread the word, and sharing Root Canal Awareness Week activities with the AAE.

About the American Association of Endodontists The American Association of Endodontists, headquartered in Chicago, represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of nine dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association.