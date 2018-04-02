CUR to Host April 18 Undergraduate Research Event on Capitol Hill

On April 18, 60 teams from colleges and universities across the nation will participate in the 2018 Posters on the Hill event, sponsored by the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) and the American Chemical Society (ACS). Researchers and faculty members from as far away as University of Alaska Fairbanks, University of California at Los Angeles, and University of Washington will join local peers from Bowie State University (MD) and James Madison University (VA) to share their research on topics ranging from early Jesuit scholars and 3D bioprinted muscle constructs to African American lead miners and the use of artificial neural networks to predict wildfire growth.

The following states and Puerto Rico will have student representation at this year’s event: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The poster session will be held at the Rayburn Cafeteria of the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill from 5:15 to 7:30 pm on April 18. Read more about the posters and presenters.

CUR, in collaboration with ACS, hosts the annual Posters on the Hill event to showcase the work of undergraduate researchers from across the country. The event is highly selective—institutions’ most talented researchers are judged by a national panel of experts in their fields, and only the best teams are chosen for the poster session on Capitol Hill. These undergraduates share their research with Members of Congress, congressional staff, federal government officials, academics, and others, demonstrating the value of federal investment in undergraduate research.

