Riverview Medical Center Offers Comprehensive Eye Care Services at the Matthews Vision Treatment and Ambulatory Care Center

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – April 2, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center located in Red Bank, today announced the re-launch of its eye care services in the Matthews Vision Treatment Center, located in the Ambulatory Care Center. The ophthalmic program offers the most up-to-date and advanced options available for vision correction.

In addition to offering the same services found at stand-alone eye centers, physicians at the Matthews Vision Treatment Center are able to offer full diagnostic and therapeutic technology.

“By offering an ophthalmology center in a hospital setting, not only are we offering patients peace of mind, but also the added benefits of the technology and expert physicians that come with it,” says Lawrence Frieman, M.D., department chair of ophthalmology at Riverview Medical Center. “This can be particularly comforting for patients who may have underlying health issues, or those who need additional testing.”

Using Lasik surgery, diagnostic cameras, specialty lasers and other ophthalmology technology, the Matthews Vision Treatment Center can treat a number of conditions and diseases of the eye, including: near sightedness (myopia), glaucoma, cataracts, and cancer, utilizing minimally-invasive or bladeless techniques whenever possible.

“While we’ve never stopped offering ophthalmology services to our community, we have recently invested more resources into the technology and services that we will be able to offer,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center. “We heard from many community members who felt that there was a need to bolster eye care services and we were more than happy to listen and act to ensure that we are best meeting their needs.”

The Matthew’s Vision Treatment and Ambulatory Care Center was named after long-time Riverview Medical Center ophthalmologist, William Matthews, M.D., whose son posthumously made a sizable donation to vision care at the medical center.

Many ophthalmology procedures take place in the Ambulatory Care Center at Riverview Medical Center, which also hosts the Digestive Care Center, dedicated to diagnosing and treating a host of digestive disorders, including GERD and Barrett’s esophagus. The center also offers interventional pain management services; minor surgical procedures; IV infusion; radiology special procedures; blood transfusion; and therapeutic phlebotomy services.

For more information about services available within the Matthews Vision Treatment Center or Ambulatory Care Center at Riverview Medical Center, please call 732-530-2295.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

