Historian Available to Comment on Death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African freedom leader and former wife of the late President Nelson Mandela, has died at 81, according to news reports. Alex Lichtenstein, professor of history at Indiana University Bloomington, is available to comment on her role and legacy.

Lichtenstein's research centers on the intersection of labor history and the struggle for racial justice in societies shaped by white supremacy, particularly the U.S. South and 20th-century South Africa. He can be reached at 812-855-7504 or lichtens@indiana.edu.