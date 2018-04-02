Penn State Health and Penn State College of Medicine Elevate Radiation Oncology to Department Status

Newswise — Penn State College of Medicine has created a new Department of Radiation Oncology and named Dr. Rickhesvar Mahraj, professor of radiology and pediatrics, its interim chair. Radiation oncology had been a division within the Department of Radiology and has grown rapidly within Penn State Cancer Institute.

“Elevating radiation oncology to its own department will further empower transformational change across our cancer research, education and patient care missions,” said Dr. Craig Hillemeier, dean of Penn State College of Medicine, CEO of Penn State Health and Penn State’s senior vice president for health affairs. “Creating this department goes one step further in ensuring that we can deliver the most advanced cancer diagnostics and treatment in the communities we serve.”

Having a Department of Radiation Oncology also will enhance the Cancer Institute’s ability to attract high-caliber investigators and expand its National Institutes of Health funding portfolio. The new department will develop a residency program in radiation oncology and training programs in medical physics, which will help increase the number of health professionals to care for Penn State Health patients while also addressing the shortage of these experts across the nation.

Additionally, new opportunities for collaboration with the faculty and students at Penn State’s Department of Physics at University Park could lead to new and advanced approaches for delivering radiation therapy to patients.

A national search for the department’s chair is underway. Mahraj is division chief for thoracic radiology, a highly skilled and respected physician and the recipient of numerous teaching awards.

“Over the next few weeks, we will announce additional enhancements to our cancer services, as we pursue endeavors to ensure that patients battling cancer have easier access to the advanced care and clinical trials of our Cancer Institute,” said Dr. Raymond Hohl, Penn State Cancer Institute director. “These enhancements also will ensure that our investigators have the resources they need to turn promising laboratory discoveries into new treatments, vaccines and, potentially, cures.”

About Penn State Health

Penn State Health is a multi-hospital health system serving patients and communities across 29 counties in central Pennsylvania. The system includes Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Children’s Hospital, and Penn State Cancer Institute based in Hershey, Pa.; Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.; and more than 1,400 physicians and direct care providers at 119 medical office locations. Additionally, the system jointly operates various health care providers, including Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center, Hershey Endoscopy Center, Horizon Home Healthcare and Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute. In December 2017, Penn State Health partnered with Highmark Health to facilitate creation of a value-based, community care network in the region. Penn State Health shares an integrated strategic plan and operations with Penn State College of Medicine, the University’s medical school.