Coffee and Cancer: Epidemiologist Available

Epidemiologist Catherine Carpenter, Ph.D., of UCLA's Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center is available to discuss acrylamide, a chemical produced in the bean roasting process that is a known carcinogen.

A Los Angeles judge has recently determined that coffee companies must carry an ominous cancer warning label because of a chemical produced in the roasting process.

Catherine Carpenter's research is focused on diet, exercise and cancer, among other issues.

Quotes from Catherine Carpenter:

Acrylamide is classified as a carcinogen although no definitive studies have observed strong associations between acrylamide and increased cancer risk. A large meta- analysis has linked acrylamide to a very slight increase in kidney cancer risk, and for never smokers, a very slight increase in ovarian and endometrial cancer risk.

There was an acrylamide scare in the early 2000s regarding acrylamide in fried potatoes, which died down, due to lack of evidence linking acrylamide to increased cancer risk at that time. Acrylamide is a natural by-product of cooking. In the case of coffee it is produced during roasting. Under California’s Proposition 65, acrylamide is listed as a carcinogen, and restaurants such as Starbucks are being asked to list warnings in their stores. But there is no strong evidence.

