10 LifeBridge Health Nurses Named Among Baltimore Magazine’s 2018 “Excellence in Nursing” Honorees

Newswise — Ten LifeBridge Health nurses are among 50 nurses in the Greater Baltimore region who will be honored by Baltimore magazine this spring for their extraordinary contributions to the health care field.



The nurses were recognized as part of the magazine's fourth annual "Excellence in Nursing" survey for going beyond the call of duty in their department, whether it's in an ER, a doctor’s office, a retirement facility, a school medical office, or similar environment. Award candidates can be nominated by anyone—a colleague, an employer or supervisor, a patient, a friend, or a family member. Self-nominations also are accepted. A panel of nurse advisors retained by Baltimore magazine reviews the nominations and helps the magazine decide on winners in each of several categories, including medical-surgical nursing, intensive care, palliative care and pediatrics.

LifeBridge Health staff have been featured on every list of Baltimore magazine's top nurses since the "Excellence in Nursing" survey was introduced in 2015. Congratulations to the 2018 honorees (from left to right in the photo on the right):

Michele Stiller (Northwest Hospital)

Tammy O'Neill (Carroll Hospital)

Joyce Bragg (Carroll Hospital)

Tara Spires (Sinai Hospital of Baltimore)

Verna Tereceita "Terry" Laidlow (Sinai Hospital of Baltimore)

James Gannon (Sinai Hospital of Baltimore)

Patricia Moloney-Harmon (Sinai Hospital of Baltimore)

Julie McNelis (Sinai Hospital of Baltimore)

Denise Angelo Prudencio (Sinai Hospital of Baltimore)

Kathleen Levering (Northwest Hospital)

This is the latest honor from Baltimore magazine for Lifebridge Health. Last fall, 138 LifeBridge physicians, recognized in 86 different specialties, were featured on the magazine’s 2017 “Top Doctor” list.



The 2018 "Excellence in Nursing" honorees will be celebrated at a dinner and awards reception at Delta Hotels Baltimore Hunt Valley on Wednesday, April 18. In addition, they will be featured in the May edition of Baltimore magazine.