Former U.S. Attorney to Lead Panel Discussion on Gun Violence in Chicago

Newswise — CHICAGO --- Zach Fardon, visiting distinguished scholar at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and former U.S. Attorney, will lead a panel discussion, “Gun Violence in Chicago: Perspectives from Local Youth” at noon, Thursday, April 5.

The discussion, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Northwestern Law in the Rubloff building, Aspen Hall, room 150, 750 N. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.

Lunch will be provided and an RSVP is encouraged.

Media interested in attending the event should contact Hilary Hurd Anyaso by 9 a.m., Thursday, April 5 at h-anyaso@northwestern.edu or 847-491-4887.

The panel, the final in a series, will feature youth from various organizations around the city. Attendees will see, hear and understand first-hand the challenges, struggles, successes, passions and personalities of youth who are navigating difficult times and circumstances beyond their control.

Fardon’s first lecture, “Gun Violence in Chicago: Past, Present and the Long Path Forward,” held in October, is available for viewing here.

Throughout the academic year, he spoke directly on the issue of gun violence and also moderated conversations with stakeholders from the legal, nonprofit and law enforcement communities.

Fardon served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois from 2013 until early 2017. Under his leadership, the U.S. Attorney’s office was recognized for numerous significant investigations and prosecutions involving international terrorism and terrorism financing, public corruption, corporate fraud, violent crime, narcotics and gangs. As U.S. Attorney, Fardon directed the implementation of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a federal anti-gun violence initiative with the Chicago Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Now he is managing partner and head of litigation of the Chicago office of King & Spalding.