Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Buda Celebrates Groundbreaking

Largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas begins construction on its first medical center in Hays County

Released: 4-Apr-2018 7:45 AM EDT

    Rendering of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Buda

    Pete McCanna, President, Baylor Scott & White Health speaking during groundbreaking of new medical center in Buda, TX

    Baylor Scott & White leaders and City of Buda Officials Celebrate that start of construction for the City of Buda's first medical center

    • Newswise — Baylor Scott & White Health leaders joined Buda city officials today to celebrate the start of construction on a new medical center set to open in summer 2019. The new medical center, the first in Hays County under the Baylor Scott & White name, located at 5330 White Wing Trail, Buda, TX 78610 will help meet the healthcare needs for Buda area residents.

    “We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the City of Buda and excited to support a mutual commitment to the health and wellness of this community,” said Jay Fox, president, Baylor Scott & White Austin/Round Rock region. “We’re enthusiastic about our mission to create a healthier Texas and look forward to offering residents a unique and integrated healthcare model.”

    Baylor Scott & White – Buda will include a full-service hospital, primary care and an integrated multi-specialty medical clinic. The model of care offers greater care coordination through a single electronic medical record, allowing hospital and clinic medical team members to coordinate care. This integrated model helps improve the patient experience and prevent unnecessary medical tests, while aiming to reduce the time a patient spends in the hospital or clinic. 

    According to a recent U.S. Census Bureau report, Hays County is one of the fastest growing U.S. counties.  Buda, a popular and growing Central Texas city in Hays County, created the need for expanded medical services. Due to the pace of growth, Hays County recently was designated a Health Professional Shortage Area by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

    “As our city continues to grow, it is imperative that our citizens have access to quality health care. We look forward to working with Baylor Scott & White as we take a major step forward in meeting the community’s health needs,” said Buda Mayor George Haehn. “I would also like to thank the Buda Economic Development Corporation for their determination and hard work in bringing a state-of-the-art health facility to Buda.”

    Upon completion, the medical center will add 150 jobs within four years.

    “We’re pleased and excited that Baylor Scott & White is building a medical center in our area,” said Buda City Manager Kenneth Williams. “Providing our region adequate healthcare with a full range of medical resources is a goal established by the City of Buda as we continue maintaining greatness as a municipality.”

    For more information on Baylor Scott & White’s services in the Austin/Round Rock region, visit:

    ATX.BSWHealth.com

