RTI International Named a “World’s Most Ethical Company” for Second Year in a Row

Newswise — Research Triangle Park, NC– RTI International has been named again as a World’s Most Ethical Company ™ by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. RTI is the only company to be recognized in the scientific and technical services industry for the second year in a row.

“Being named a Most Ethical Company in 2018, as well as 2017, shows how dedicated RTI is to maintaining high ethical standards in our business practices, and to continuing to maintain those practices,” said Wayne Holden, Ph.D., president and CEO of RTI. “I am proud, and our staff members are proud, to be recognized for this achievement.”

Ethisphere identifies the World’s Most Ethical Companies by means of an Ethics Quotient, a quantitative way to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized fashion. Scores are generated in five key categories--ethics and compliance programs; corporate citizenship and responsibility; culture of ethics; governance; and leadership, innovation and reputation--and provided to all companies that participate in the process.

RTI has an extremely visible Ethics and Compliance program, which includes a Code of Ethics and Business Conduct for RTI’s more than 5,000 employees worldwide, a confidential Business Ethics hotline, and a web resource on the company’s intranet. The organization also emphasizes environmental stewardship, stakeholder involvement and sustainability in its business practices, boosting efficiency and reducing resource consumption in its headquarter locations and implementing Community Partnership Programs in the U.S. and abroad.

“Personally, it is a privilege to work for RTI; we as an organization and collective staff demonstrate our values in everything we do, every day,” said Mary Elizabeth Reiss, RTI’s vice president of compliance and ethics. “RTI being recognized for the second year in a row by the Ethisphere Institute is validation of our strong ethical culture and robust ethics and compliance programs.”

“Employees want to be proud to tell others where they work,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “Customers need to have their relationships with organizations grounded on trust. Investors and shareholders depend on leaders who are fully engaged in ethics, good governance, and compliance, and the public at large expects that companies will strive to be good corporate citizens in the truest sense of the term. We congratulate RTI for being recognized, for the second year in a row, as a World’s Most Ethical Company.”