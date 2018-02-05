Babson College Names Kara Miller Director Of Women Innovating Now (Win) Lab® Boston

Newswise — Babson’s Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® in Boston has appointed business leader Kara Miller as director. She will lead the fifth WIN Lab cohort into their finale event at Babson Boston on May 2, 2018.

“Through my experience with the Women Entrepreneurs Boston (WE BOS) program I have seen the impact that women owned businesses can have on their community and overarching economy,” said Miller. “I am excited to now be drawing upon that experience as I lead WIN Lab Boston, an impactful program that is designed to accelerate the entrepreneurial path for women-led ventures.”

“I am thrilled that Kara is joining our talented team at the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership,” says Executive Director Susan Duffy. “She shares our values and our focus on empowering women entrepreneurs to change the world. Kara’s background at the City of Boston’s Women Entrepreneurs Boston program, and partnership with the WIN Lab during the last four years, make her the perfect person to lead the WIN Lab Boston into the future. We are excited to bring Kara’s fresh perspective and valuable experience to the table as we move into our sixth year of the program.”

WIN Lab Boston Finale Wednesday, May 2nd 2018 6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m. Babson Boston: 100 High Street, 12th Floor

Join us in a celebration of women's entrepreneurship as we congratulate the WIN Lab's 5th cohort for their completion of the program. Throughout the evening, guests will have an opportunity to network, explore 20 startup ventures through demonstrations and pitches, and celebrate with WIN Lab entrepreneurs and stakeholders who made this year a success!

About Kara Miller

Miller has spent the past eight years developing and implementing programs designed to support Boston’s small business community. In 2015, she launched Women Entrepreneurs Boston (WE BOS), a City of Boston program designed to advance local women entrepreneurs and create a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. Since the launch of the program more than 4,000 women have participated in WE BOS programs comprised of networking opportunities, educational workshops, panel discussions and coaching sessions with industry leaders and investors. Miller also spearheaded WE BOS week, a week-long event series created to celebrate and support Boston’s women entrepreneurs in collaboration with 15 strategic partners. WE BOS’s collaborative approach to supporting women entrepreneurs is viewed as a model that can be replicated nationally and Miller recently spoke about WE BOS and building entrepreneurial ecosystems at the National Women’s Business Council’s Quarterly meeting.

Miller is also a member of the Boston Women’s Workforce Council and has been a coach for Babson’s Women Innovating Now Lab (WIN Lab). Before joining the City of Boston, Miller was the Executive Director of West Roxbury Main Streets, a non-profit organization with a focus on economic development and community revitalization and she received her MBA from the University of New Hampshire.

About the Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab at Babson

Created by the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL) at Babson College, the Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab provides women entrepreneurs with an inspiring community and a rigorous, experiential process that catalyzes innovative thinking and enables them to successfully scale their businesses.

Now in its fifth year, the WIN Lab has been designated as one of the top two specialty programs for Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship; earned BostInno’s designation as one of Boston’s “50 on Fire” innovators and visionaries; and was honored by the prestigious Rosoff Awards for diversity. Women entrepreneurs in both Boston and Miami can apply to become a member of the next cohort by submitting an application until May 31, 2018.

