Evan Snyder Elected to Association of American Physicians

La Jolla, Calif., April 4, 2018 – Evan Y. Snyder, M.D., Ph.D., professor and founding director, Center for Stem Cells & Regenerative Medicine at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) and professor at the University of California San Diego, has been elected to membership in the Association of American Physicians (AAP). AAP is a prestigious national society of physician-scientists who are elected based on their important scientific contributions that have ultimately impacted human health. Snyder will be inducted at the AAP annual meeting on April 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

“Evan is highly deserving of this honor,” says Kristiina Vuori, M.D., Ph.D., president of SBP. “His pioneering research on the properties of stem cells has led to applications in a broad range of neurologic conditions, many in clinical trials today.”

Snyder studies the basic and translational biology of stem cells (particularly neural) with the goal of understanding normal and aberrant development, tissue homeostasis and plasticity, inter-cellular communication, oncogenesis, and recovery of function. His lab uses stem cells to model disease pathogenesis and pathophysiology (for pathway mapping, therapeutic target identification, and drug discovery). He is a practicing clinician, a leader in regional ethics programs, and engaged in graduate and medical school education. He served two terms as Chairman of the FDA’s Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapy Advisory Committee.

Snyder earned his M.D. and Ph.D. (in neuroscience) from the University of Pennsylvania and received training in Philosophy, Psychology, and Linguistics at Oxford University. He began his career as a physician-scientist at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital where, in addition to running a lab and multidisciplinary research program, he remained clinically active in pediatrics, pediatric neurology, and newborn intensive care. In 2003, after 23 years at Harvard, he was recruited to SBP.

