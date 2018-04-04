Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation Introduces New Signature Fundraising Event

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation is pleased to invite the community to attend the Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation Reception on Friday, May 11, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Grand Marquis in Old Bridge. Formerly known as the Harbor Lights Ball, the new format features cocktail-style flow, no formal table assignments, a delicious menu with an array of hors d’oeuvres and stations, music and dancing, 50/50 raffle and black tie optional attire. This premier fundraising event will benefit enhanced emergency services at Raritan Bay Medical Center – Old Bridge.

“Exciting things are progressing at Raritan Bay Medical Center,” shared Michael R. D’Agnes, FACHE, president of Raritan Bay Medical Center. “The upcoming Reception provides a wonderful opportunity for people in our community to learn more about the future of the medical center, and support growth that will have a profound impact on the care provided.”

Since becoming part of the Hackensack Meridian Health family in 2016, Raritan Bay Medical Center, with philanthropic support from the community, has already made significant advancements. Most recently, the medical center added the latest in robotic technology to its surgical services with the da Vinci Xi, the most advanced robotic-assisted surgical system currently available. Plans to enhance emergency services is one of the next big steps that will greatly improve the environment and experience for patients. More details about plans to enhance emergency services will be shared at the event.

The Raritan Bay Medical Center Reception is chaired by Stacey Citron, Stacey Hernandez and Jessica Smith, who also serves as a Foundation trustee. There are many opportunities for individuals, organizations and corporations to sponsor the event and place ads in the program. For more information on how to support the Raritan Bay Medical Center Reception, or to receive a formal invitation, contact executive director of Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation Linda Hill, PharmD, at 732-324-5374 or email linda.hill@hackensackmeridian.org. Online registration is also available at HackensackMeridianHealth.org/RBMCReception.

