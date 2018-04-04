University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Connected Systems Institute Collaborates with ANSYS for Digital Prototyping Innovation

Newswise — MILWAUKEE _ The Connected Systems Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee recently announced a collaboration with ANSYS to support research and innovation in the "internet of things" (IoT). ANSYS will provide engineering simulation software to be used in CSI labs and education programs.

"Simulation plays a key role in developing innovative technologies for IoT," said Adel Nasiri, CSI interim executive director and a professor in the UWM College of Engineering & Applied Science. "ANSYS offers best-in-class virtual prototyping tools to develop the crucial applications for engineering the IoT – from antenna design and placement to power management, to sensors and MEMS design to embedded software development."

The multidisciplinary Connected Systems Institute will focus on the "industrial internet of things" (IIoT), which uses sensors to gather data from equipment, machines and manufactured products through secure data networks. The Connected Systems Institute will house state-of-the-art IIoT simulation, emulation, test bed and test plant facilities, enabling engineering students, researchers and industry engineers to collaborate and enhance key skills.

"Our collaboration with UWM provides educators, researchers and students with seamless access to the full scope of our multiphysics simulation technology, including both training and technical support," said Paul Lethbridge, senior manager for academic programs at ANSYS. "We're thrilled the UWM Connected Systems Institute has the opportunity to leverage ANSYS simulation tools for their work. We are certain the collaboration will result in accelerated innovation – providing UWM a critical edge in the IIoT space and empowering students to develop skills that will become key differentiators for their careers."

The partnership will benefit the UWM Connected Systems Institute as well as graduate and undergraduate students who will be able to include simulation as part of their technical skills.

