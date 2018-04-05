ASBMB Announces Young Investigator Awards Talks

Newswise — BETHESDA, Md., April 5, 2018 — The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology will hold its annual meeting April 21– 25 in San Diego. The meeting will be held in conjunction with the Experimental Biology conference, at which four other host societies and multiple guest societies also will hold their annual meetings. The meeting will feature a special Award Symposium at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, which will highlight the work of five winners of the Journal of Biological Chemistry/Herbert Tabor Young Investigator Awards.

The JBC/HTYI Awards honor graduate students and postdoctoral fellows who are the first authors of exceptional papers published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.

“These are young, promising scientists who are going to present really exciting work and become the plenary lecturers of tomorrow,” said George DeMartino of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, the JBC associate editor who will chair the session. “This is a chance to see them early on.”

Below is a list of the winners and their talk titles:

Catherine Back, Univ. of Bristol, United Kingdom and Univ. of Louisville School of Dentistry Structural and Functional Studies of the Streptococcal Fibrillar Adhesin CshA.

Nathan B. Johnson, Univ. of Wisconsin - Madison Sensing Changes in Cellular Iron Metabolism: Regulation of Irp1 by Fbxl5 and Cytosolic Iron-Sulfur Cluster Assembly.

Richard J. Karpowicz, Univ. of Pennsylvania Selective Imaging of Internalized Proteopathic α-Synuclein Seeds in Primary Neurons Reveals Mechanistic Insight into Transmission of Synucleinopathies.

Maria Fe Lanfranco, Georgetown Univ. Asymmetric Configurations in a Reengineered Homodimer Reveal Multiple Subunit Communication Pathways in Protein Allostery.

Koree Ahn, Northwestern Univ. and Thomas Jefferson Univ. Complex Interplay of Kinetic Factors Governs the Synergistic Properties of HIV-1 Entry Inhibitors.

For a day-by-day schedule of the ASBMB annual meeting, visit https://www.asbmb.org/meeting2018/program/scheduleataglance/.

