Global Temperature Report: March 2018

March temperatures (preliminary)



Global composite temp.: +0.24 C (about 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for March.



Northern Hemisphere: +0.39 C (about 0.70 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for March.



Southern Hemisphere: +0.10 C (about 0.18 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for March.



Tropics: +0.06 C (about 0.11 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for March.





February temperatures (revised):



Global Composite: +0.20 C above 30-year average



Northern Hemisphere: +0.24 C above 30-year average



Southern Hemisphere: +0.15 C above 30-year average



Tropics: +0.03 C above 30-year average



(All temperature anomalies are based on a 30-year average (1981-2010) for the month reported.)





Notes on data released April 3, 2018:



Compared to seasonal norms, the coldest spot on the globe in March was in northwestern Russia, near the southern tip of Yuzhny Island. Temperatures there were 5.30 C (about 9.54 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler than seasonal norms.



Compared to seasonal norms, the warmest place on Earth in March was near the Buutsagaan district in Western Mongolia. Tropospheric temperatures there averaged 4.81 C (about 8.66 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than seasonal norms.



As part of an ongoing joint project between UAH, NOAA and NASA, Dr. John Christy, director of the Earth System Science Center at The University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Dr. Roy Spencer, an ESSC principal scientist, use data gathered by advanced microwave sounding units on NOAA and NASA satellites to get accurate temperature readings for almost all regions of the Earth. This includes remote desert, ocean and rain forest areas where reliable climate data are not otherwise available.



The satellite-based instruments measure the temperature of the atmosphere from the surface up to an altitude of about eight kilometers above sea level. Once the monthly temperature data are collected and processed, they are placed in a "public" computer file for immediate access by atmospheric scientists in the U.S. and abroad.



The complete version 6 lower troposphere dataset is available here:



http://www.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt



Archived color maps of local temperature anomalies are available on-line at:



http://nsstc.uah.edu/climate/



Neither Christy nor Spencer receives any research support or funding from oil, coal or industrial companies or organizations, or from any private or special interest groups. All of their climate research funding comes from federal and state grants or contracts.

