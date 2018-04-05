Best of Meeting Abstract: Preliminary Experience with Epidural and Perineural Catheter Localization with Pulsed Wave Doppler Ultrasonography

Newswise — Dr. Rovnat Babazade and colleagues are looking at whether pulsed wave Doppler (PWD) shows potential as a marker to verify catheter tip location in patients receiving peripheral nerve and epidural catheters for surgery.

A nerve catheter is a means of providing anesthesia to a specific area of the body during surgical procedures. Anesthesiologists regularly use ultrasound to place nerve catheters, and while proper positioning is essential for the catheter to be effective, verification is challenging. PWD emits ultrasound in pulses. Traditionally used for measuring blood flow, PWD can also be used to verify catheter tip location.

As ultrasound technology continues to evolve and investigations of PWD demonstrate its effectiveness, PWD might prove to be superior to traditional methods. Future investigations are warranted to further evaluate the effectiveness of this modality.

Dr. Babazade from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston was awarded a Resident/Fellow Travel Award from the American Society of Regional Anesthesia for the abstract “Preliminary Experience with Epidural and Perineural Catheter Localization with Pulsed Wave Doppler Ultrasonography,” which will be presented on April 21 at the 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. Coauthors on the abstract are Drs. Hesham Elsharkawy, Theresa Barnes, Maria Huarte, Wael A.S. Esa, and Brian M. Ilfeld.

The 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine will be held April 19-21 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. The meeting brings together five intercontinental regional anesthesia and pain medicine societies every four years. This is the first time the meeting will be held in the United States, with nearly 3,000 expected to attend.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY