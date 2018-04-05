Best of Meeting Abstract: General Anesthesia Versus Regional Anesthesia in Mortality and Delirium of Elderly Hip Fracture Patients: A Nationwide Population-Based Study

Newswise — Elderly hip fracture patients experience better outcomes with regional than general anesthesia during surgery, according to research from Inje University Seoul Paik Hospital in Korea.

Elderly hip fracture is usually associated with adverse outcomes including mortality and delirium that result in medical and financial burden on society. Researchers looked at more than 96,000 patients aged 65 years and older receiving hip fracture surgery and found those who received regional anesthesia had better 30-day mortality and delirium outcomes compared to those who received general anesthesia. The regional anesthesia patients also had lower rates of ICU admission, ventilator care, hospital costs, and complications including pulmonary embolism, cerebral hemorrhage and cerebral infarction.

Dr. Si Ra Bang and coworkers were awarded a Best of Meeting Abstract Award from the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine for the abstract “General Versus Regional Anesthesia in Mortality and Delirium of Elderly Hip Fracture Patients: A Nationwide Population-Based Study.” Dr. Bang will present the study on April 19 at the 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. Drs. Eun Jin Ahn, Hyo Jin Kim, Kyung Woo Kim, Hye Ran Choi, Jeong-wook Lee, Hyun Kang, and Aeryoung Lee are coauthors on the abstract.

The 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine will be held April 19-21 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. The meeting brings together five intercontinental regional anesthesia and pain medicine societies every four years. This is the first time the meeting will be held in the United States, with nearly 3,000 expected to attend.

