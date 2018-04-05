Best of Meeting Abstract: Research Finds Adding Peripheral Nerve Blocks to Injections Improves Knee Replacement Care

Newswise — Adding peripheral nerve blocks to routine periarticular injections for total knee replacements has been linked to less postoperative pain and lower opioid consumption according to a study out of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City.

With increasing numbers of patients receiving total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in the outpatient setting, finding effective strategies to reduce postoperative pain are key. Many surgeons use periarticular injections (PAIs) for TKAs, but these injections are associated with loss of mobility and higher use of opioids, leading researchers to look for alternative analgesia methods.

The team of investigators studied posteroperative pain levels and opioid consumption in patients receiving PAIs compared to those receving PAI plus motor-sparing peripheral nerve blocks (MSBs), specifically adductor canal blocks and the interspace between the popliteal artery and capsule of the posterior knee (IPACK) block. The PAI plus MSB group had signficantly less pain and were more satisfied following surgery.

The study received one of three “Best of Meeting Abstract Awards” from the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. Dr. David Kim, primary author, will present “The Addition of ACB and IPACK to PAI Enhances Postoperative Pain Control in TKA: A Randomized Controlled Trial” on Saturday, April 21, at 10:15 am in conjunction with the 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine.

The 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine will be held April 19-21 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. The meeting brings together five intercontinental regional anesthesia and pain medicine societies every four years. This is the first time the meeting will be held in the United States, with nearly 3,000 expected to attend.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY