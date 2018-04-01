Clarkson-Based Adaptable Ortho Innovations Earns Second Place in Business Plan Competition

Newswise — Adaptable Ortho Innovations, LLC, a novel medical device startup rooted in a surgeon-engineer collaboration, earned second place recognition in the inaugural Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) Business Plan Competition. Researchers at all levels were invited to participate in the competition, which initially required submission of a full written business plan. Eleven start-up companies competed and Adaptable Ortho Innovations was among the finalists invited to participate in the live competition at the ORS Annual Meeting in New Orleans on March 9, 2018. Teams pitched their innovative bench-to-market ideas to an expert panel of judges that included representatives from the medical device industry and other entrepreneurs successful in bringing their ideas to market.

Deja A. Robinson of Elmira, NY, a senior Engineering & Management student at Clarkson University, delivered the pitch. She was assisted during the Q&A session by Clarkson Associate Professor of Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering Laurel Kuxhaus, and orthopaedic surgeon A. Martin Clark (formerly of Canton-Potsdam Hospital).

Adaptable Ortho Innovations’ first new product will add value to the entire supply chain, including inventory cost savings, simplification of inventory management and device delivery processes, and improved patient and provider experience through patient-tailored treatment. A. Martin Clark, MD and Laurel Kuxhaus, PhD partnered to develop a patented adjustable length intramedullary nail in the Orthopaedic Biomechanics Laboratory at Clarkson University, led by alumni Alexander D.W. Throop (MS Mechanical Engineering 2014) and Mark Hedgeland (MS Mechanical Engineering 2016), with support from the Coulter Foundation and Shipley Center for Entrepreneurship at Clarkson University. Ms. Robinson joined Dr. Kuxhaus’ laboratory in the spring of 2017. The promising results of the research and product development led to the founding of Adaptable Ortho Innovations with help from Clarkson alumni and company advisors Scott Gucciardi ’90 and Steve Palin ‘90. The company is actively working on commercializing the new orthopaedic implant and anticipates regulatory clearance in early 2019.

About ORS The mission of the Orthopaedic Research Society is to advance musculoskeletal research worldwide. ORS promotes, supports, develops and encourages research and education in surgery and musculoskeletal disease and related disciplines, and provides a forum for dissemination of knowledge in the fields. The ORS vision is for a world without musculoskeletal limitations. For more information about ORS visit: www.ors.org.

About Adaptable Ortho Innovations, LLC Adaptable Ortho Innovations has a mission to provide customizable products that enable device producers, surgeons, hospitals, and surgery centers to synergistically improve patient outcomes, improve both the patient and provider experience, and lower healthcare costs. For more information about Adaptable Ortho Innovations visit: www.adaptableortho.com.

Clarkson University educates the leaders of the global economy. One in five alumni already leads as an owner, CEO, VP or equivalent senior executive of a company. With its main campus located in Potsdam, New York, and additional graduate program and research facilities in the Capital Region and Beacon, N.Y., Clarkson is a nationally recognized research university with signature areas of academic excellence and research directed toward the world's pressing issues. Through more than 50 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, arts, education, sciences and the health professions, the entire learning-living community spans boundaries across disciplines, nations and cultures to build powers of observation, challenge the status quo and connect discovery and innovation with enterprise.