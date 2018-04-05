Mississippi State University Agricultural Economics Experts Available to Discuss Impacts of Proposed Tariffs

With U.S. President Donald Trump and the Chinese government both proposing tariffs on commodity imports, Mississippi State University has multiple agricultural economics experts available to discuss the potential impact of the tariffs on Mississippi’s $7 billion agriculture industry, as well as potential national impacts.

The National Science Foundation ranks MSU among the top universities in the nation for research and development expenditures in agricultural sciences among public and private institutions.

Suggested Expert Sources:

Dr. Josh Maples, assistant professor in MSU’s Department of Agricultural Economics

Dr. Maples specializes in agriculture marketing and works to help producers understand marketing and finances. Dr. Maples’ research focus spans from making the most economical production and marketing decisions on the farm to measuring the attributes that consumers value when purchasing meat. He works with the media to provide current market analysis and information to aid in producers’ decision-making processes. For more, visit http://www.agecon.msstate.edu/associate.asp?id=126.

Dr. Brian Williams, assistant Extension professor in MSU’s Department of Agricultural Economics

Dr. Williams focuses on the primary areas of commodity marketing, farm management, production economics and agricultural policy. His research and extension efforts thus far have focused on value-added activities in the cattle industry, economic factors involved in retained ownership of feeder cattle and bio-energy topics. Since joining the department, he has served as a member of the Mississippi State University Disaster Response Team where he has focused on assessing damage to the agricultural sector after natural disasters. He also regularly works with the media in providing information and updates about crop and cattle markets. For more, see http://www.agecon.msstate.edu/associate.asp?id=65.

Mississippi State boasts over a century of excellence in agricultural teaching, research and service. The Mississippi Agricultural and Forest Experiment Station and MSU Extension Service, along with other university units, work to support the state’s agriculture industry through research and sharing timely knowledge with producers and consumers.

For questions or additional information, contact Allison Matthews at allison.matthews@msstate.edu or (662) 325-7457 or Harriet Laird at hlaird@opa.msstate.edu or (662) 325-7460. The MSU TV Center has high definition television uplink capabilities, suitable for live and live-to-tape, two-way interviews or feeds. Contact David Garraway, director, at 662-325-1332 for more information.