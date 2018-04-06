Three NYU Faculty Awarded 2018 Guggenheim Fellowships

Newswise — Three New York University professors have been awarded 2018 Guggenheim Fellowships, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced this week. This year’s 173 recipients were chosen from more than 3,000 applicants in the United States and Canada.

“These artists and writers, scholars and scientists, represent the best of the best,” said Edward Hirsch, president of the foundation. “Each year since 1925, the Guggenheim Foundation has bet everything on the individual, and we’re thrilled to continue to do so with this wonderfully talented and diverse group. It’s an honor to be able to support these individuals to do the work they were meant to do.”

This year’s NYU Guggenheim Fellows are:

Carol Dysinger, BFA ’77, an associate professor in the graduate film program in the Maurice Kanbar Institute of Film and Television at the Tisch School of the Arts, is the director of the documentary Camp Victory, Afghanistan

Ada Ferrer, Julius Silver Professor of History and Latin American and Caribbean Studies, is the author of the award-winning Freedom’s Mirror: Cuba and Haiti in the Age of Revolution(Cambridge University Press, 2014)

Martha Hodes, a professor in the Department of History, is the author of the award-winning Mourning Lincoln (Yale University Press, 2015)

A complete list of 2018 fellows may be found here.

