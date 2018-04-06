CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA ADVISORY

NYC event launches initiative on global corruption, inequity and poverty

WHAT: Contemporary Challenges in Law, Economics and Conflict

WHEN: Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Cornell Club - New York, 6 East 44th Street, New York City

MEDIA: The event is free and open to the public. Media members are asked to RSVP to Rebecca Valli in Cornell’s Media Relations Office at 202-434-8049 or rv234@cornell.edu, and register here.

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – What can countries do to rein in corruption, inequity, monopolies, persistent poverty and environmental degradation?The new Cornell Research Academy of Development, Law, and Economics (CRADLE), led by Cornell University economist Kaushik Basu and Cornell Law School’s Robert Hockett, will seek to answer that question by focusing on the role of institutions.

Journalists are invited to CRADLE’s opening event, “Contemporary Challenges in Law, Economics and Conflict”, at the NYC Cornell Club on April 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In addition to remarks by Basu and Hockett, the event features talks by Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, chief economist Célestin Monga of the African Development Bank, and economist Joseph Zeira of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Here is a more detailed schedule and the speakers’ bios.

CRADLE is directed by Basu, former chief economist at the World Bank, and Hockett, professor of law and public affairs at Cornell. It is intended to serve as a hub for research and discussion among Cornell faculty and students, as well as academics, policymakers, and thought leaders around the world.

