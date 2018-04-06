Save the Date: Leading Acoustics Meeting in Minneapolis May 7-11, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 6, 2018 -- Science promises to sound more exciting than ever at this year's Acoustical Society of America meeting. Presenters will reveal the latest in acoustics research with insight into topics like how new materials could control acoustic waves, improving audio in virtual reality, acoustic levitation, and how certain insects use acoustics to attract a mate, as well as much more.

The meeting will be held May 7-11, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Over 900 abstracts were submitted for the meeting dealing with sound and its applications in physics, engineering, medicine, linguistics, psychology, ecology and more. Reporters are invited to attend in person for free. Please see more details below.

Journalists may also remotely access meeting information with ASA's World Wide Press Room, which will go live once the meeting begins, and host the latest press releases as well as approximately 40 lay language articles about work to be presented. Live media webcasts featuring a selection of newsworthy research will take place during the meeting. Time and topics will be announced soon.

For more information about the ASA 2018 meeting in Minneapolis, visit http://acousticalsociety.org/asa-meetings/.

In the coming weeks, ASA's World Wide Press Room will be updated with additional tips on dozens of newsworthy stories and with lay language papers, which are 300-500 word summaries of presentations written by scientists for a general audience and accompanied by photos, audio and video.

